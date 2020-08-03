Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: History in school, Gohmert, & more







The latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (no surprise) started off with a discussion of current events. To be particular, we’re talking about mass gatherings and all of the problems that are coming from some of this.

Oh, and of course there were discussions about members of Congress testing positive, President Trump finding a doctor to support certain claims, and and also Steve Guttenberg showing up randomly in a Cameo to talk about wearing a mask and trying to stay safe in the wake of Rep. Gohmert’s positive test. Good on Guttenberg for being so willing to have fun with this show.

For the main segment tonight, we got a discussion all about history — or, how unaware a lot of people are of certain parts of history. Take, for example, Joy Behar learning about George Washington’s view on slavery, or people learning about the Tulsa race massacre because of its presentation in Watchmen. There was so much that was important here — namely, that there is not enough of an established curriculum when it comes to teaching history.

Oliver hit a few different points home. Take, for example, schools not addressing the full history of white supremacy. Or, schools leaving out key details. Oliver brought more facts about the history of racism within this country than you often see in history books.

So what was the point of this segment? We don’t think it was merely to show Oliver wagging his finger at certain historians or teachers; instead, it was showing how some of the problems that exist with racism in this country often start very early on. Without a proper understanding of the past, how can you ensure a better future? This is probably one of the most important segments that we’ve seen Oliver do on the show in quite some time.

