Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2: Did Wynonna, Waverly escape?







Entering Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 on Syfy tonight, we knew that not everything would be quite what it seemed. Right when it seemed like Nicole was found, it wasn’t Nicole at all … but rather a particular shape-shifter named Eve who had no issue transporting herself between different bodies throughout this episode.

This was an installment that really had everything you could want and then some, whether it be character transformations, Nicole wanting to get engaged to Waverly, and also references to Legends of Tomorrow that made us smile with glee. Oh, and you had Waverly ready to be a hero and take the ultimate sacrifice … one that she didn’t have to.

Most of the episode, in one way or another, felt like an exciting/dramatic chase sequence. You had a real quest to leave the garden ASAP before anything else terrible could possibly happen … but the problem there is that with Eve running amok, there were no real guarantees of anything.

Here’s the good news: They made it out! We saw the characters manage to get to safety, Waverly and Nicole reunited (probably a scene a lot of Wayhaught fans out there appreciated), and everyone had a chance to feel the slightest bit of peace. It was a weird feeling almost, seeing the day temporarily saved.

We spent at least a good part of the episode waiting for the other shoe to drop, but eventually, it did — Waverly just started to realize that a lot happened during her time in the Garden. Time clearly moved at a different pace there — think in terms of more than eighteen months. Surprise!

What we gotta say in general about this episode is that the performances were brilliant. Everyone got a chance to try on some new dimensions of some established characters and they delivered. From start to finish, this was an episode that put a near-constant smile on our face. It’s hard to not be happy with what we saw in the end here … even though a new surprise arose at the end.

