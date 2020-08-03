Yellowstone season 3 episode 7: Are Rip, Beth engaged?







Tonight, Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 had a lot that it needed to take on, but also a little bit of romance, as well. For Rip and Beth, we saw the two of them try to take the next step forward in their lives.

These two are not exactly a traditional couple here at all. With that in mind, we didn’t expect that the two of them would get married in a traditional way. It was Beth who decided to propose to Rip in the middle of the episode, asking her father for his blessing and then also having a conversation with her longtime love about it. Rip’s a very unusual sort of guy, but he seemed to be game for the idea of tying the knot with her — as a matter of fact, we think he was flattered by this in his own, stoic way.

Rip is not the sort of guy who is going to show a lot of emotion; with that, it takes a lot for him to get vulnerable. We saw some of that at the conclusion of some of his scenes with Beth, and now, the two have a chance to prepare their own version of a wedding.

So when will that ceremony happen? It could be later this season, but we think that a lot of that is going to depend heavily on the other struggles that you’re going to be seeing with Roarke and the battle for the Ranch. Beth has a lot on her plate at the moment…

For now, though, consider this engagement to be a welcome-but-rare dose of good news in what is a pretty dark, intense batch of episodes.

