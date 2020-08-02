Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘I Killed a Man Today’







Want to get a sense of why Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 is going to be great? It all starts with the title. “I Killed a Man Today” is the name for this particular installment, and over the course of this hour we’re going to see all sorts of exciting, dramatic stuff from top to bottom. Think in terms of grief for sure, but also battles between the Duttons and Roarke like never before.

Sure, episode 8 is not poised to be the finale, but if you are one of the writers on the series, shouldn’t the goal be to try and make it feel as much like one as possible? You want this to be a story that feels intense, one that has people guessing and raising questions as to what’s going to happen at every turn. Won’t the show always be better with that in mind? We tend to think so.

There are only three episodes left, and through these we’re sure that there are some more moments coming of note for Beth and Rip, the bunkhouse will continue adjusting to their new dynamics, and John is going to have to realize how best to fight. Given that this is far from the first story we’ve ever seen about people plotting over a plot of land, you have to find ways to make this one look and feel special. It has to stand out amidst the much larger pack, and we’re crossing our fingers/hoping that it will bring us there.

Oh, and of course we’re expecting a murder. How can you not with a name like that?

Alas, Paramount Network did not release a full synopsis in advance of this installment airing … so we have a little less to go on in that department.

