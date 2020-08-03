





We knew that there would be some big surprises on Yellowstone season 3 episode 7, but we didn’t see this Jamie Dutton one coming. During tonight’s episode, we ended up discovering a big, personal secret for Wes Bentley’s character like no other. As it turns out, he is not actually a Dutton by blood. Instead, it turns out that he was actually adopted!

Jamie made the discovery about a third of the way through tonight’s episode, as it turns out that his biological parents were involved in a rather grisly situation. It made sense why John would keep this news from Jamie, since there may not have been anything good for him to find. He may not have wanted him to become completely immersed in all sorts of despair here.

Of course, though, the moment that Jamie learned the truth about his paternity, it wasn’t something that he could just ignore. It didn’t take long to eat away at him, to the point where he wanted some information on a possible parole. His biological dad is somewhere out there; meanwhile, his mother died. Hence, the reason why his father was locked up in the first place.

All of a sudden, this information gives us quite the intriguing storyline moving forward for this character. It’s certainly something very-different from what we saw coming into this episode. It seemed like Jamie had his hands full with his other responsibilities, including a new position and then also a stream of near-constant tension over some of the decisions that he made in the past regarding Beth.

At the conclusion of this episode Jamie confronted his father over the lie that had existed every single day of his life. Kevin Costner’s character then explained what “son” really means to him. In his eyes, it doesn’t quite matter that Jamie wasn’t his biological child. The explanation for what happened with John and Jamie was simple — but will it be enough for him? Time will tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Yellowstone episode

What did you think about the events of Yellowstone season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







