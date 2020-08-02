James Corden replacing Ellen DeGeneres? How silly is this rumor?







Over the past several days, daytime talk-show giant Ellen DeGeneres and her top-level staff have come under fire over reports of a hostile work environment. While Ellen’s day-to-day executive producers have taken responsibility for the claims of hostility and mistreatment, it’s fair to say that Ellen is not immune to criticism. As a matter of fact, she should be criticized, just as anyone would be when their name is at the top of the program. You need to have oversight of the day-to-day on your show, especially since every little thing is a reflection of you.

The lack of understanding about the work environment is something that DeGeneres acknowledge in a recent memo obtained by Vanity Fair:

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect … Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Now, there are reports coming out from the New York Post suggesting that The Late Late Show host James Corden could somehow be in line to take over the gig. Is this actually happening? The short answer here, for now, is that it appears unlikely. It’s hard to imagine Corden coming in for this gig for a wide array of reasons, with the biggest one being that it’s hard to imagine Ellen’s show ending because of these reports. Are they bad? Definitely, but there are very few allegations tied directly to DeGeneres herself. There have been claims over the years that her off-screen persona is very different than the on-screen one, but the majority of the current reports are focused on her executive producers.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t necessarily feel as though Corden is immune to controversy himself. The host once took part in a Reddit AMA where the majority of the responses were of people sharing unflattering stories about him off the job. The reputation presented there isn’t an altogether-favorable one, so would this really just be a lateral move?

We’ll have more on this once there’s more to share … but we’re counting on there not really being more to share in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







