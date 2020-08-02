Is big Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, & Chicago PD news coming?







For everyone out there who loves Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, it’s been a quiet past few months. The global health crisis has stalled out production on all three of these shows, and with Fire showrunner Derek Haas no longer on social media, some of the frequent teases are all about gone.

Yet, there is a sign that an announcement is imminent … and we have some social-media proof of it now. In a new post on Twitter, the official account for Chicago Fire confirmed that tomorrow, they’re going to “tell ChiHards what [they’ve] been planning.”

What could that be? It could be news related to an upcoming crossover, the official start of production, a fun behind-the-scenes Zoom call, or some sort of casting news. It’s hard to say for sure. When it comes to filming, signs still point to it being multiple weeks before things get back to work. It’s about ensuring safety more than anything else and we think they’re going to move as a crawl as opposed to a sprint. We hope that these three shows will premiere this fall, but that’s not a 100% sure thing. Sure, they are on NBC’s fall schedule at the moment, but all of this is subject to change.

What we are hoping for is that the announcement tomorrow will serve as a nice appetizer to tide One Chicago fans over until these shows come back. We know that it’s been a long wait and it’s going to continue to be that way for a while. These shows, story-wise, are going to have a lot to take on, whether it be the global health crisis or racial justice. Both of them have been addressed in some forms on the show recently, but never in this particular manner and with real-world events being this widespread in the news.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago Med moving forward?

Tomorrow feels like a good day to tell ChiHards what we’ve been planning. What do you think, @NBCChicagoMed & @NBCChicagoPD? — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) August 2, 2020

