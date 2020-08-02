A Suitable Boy episode 3 spoilers: The next phase of Lata’s journey







Are you interested in checking out what’s coming on A Suitable Boy episode 3? This story is all about a character coming of age and recognizing some of what she wants. That’s going to continue on the next new episode, though Lata is going to find a great deal of resistance courtesy of her mother.

We’ve all seen stories like this before, where a parent is doing everything in their power in order to influence their child. This is something that we’ve seen transpire across many cultures, but what makes A Suitable Boy so interesting is the tone that it will carry with it throughout. It has a different perspective and feel from start to finish, and we’re curious to see how Lata is able to ultimately find herself and her place within this super-crazy world.

Interested in getting a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full A Suitable Boy episode 3 synopsis below:

Concerned by Lata’s (Tanya Maniktala) growing friendship with poet Amit Chatterji (Mikhail Sen), Rupa Mehra (Mahira Kakkar) enlists the help of a friend to find her headstrong daughter a husband.

When Rupa meets enthusiastic shoemaker Haresh Khanna (Namit Das) she is immediately charmed, but Lata is not so easily convinced.

Banished to the countryside with his Urdu tutor, Maan (Ishaan Khatter) is preoccupied by thoughts of Saeeda Bai (Tabu). But as his eyes are opened to the hardships of rural life, he becomes an unlikely warrior for social justice.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re going to have a better sense as to where things stand for Lata, but also how hard Rupa is going to work in order to make this story what she sees fit. This show is about more than romance, though, and you’re going to see a lot of that play out with Maan. There will be a part of this narrative that is about revolution and seeing a number of sweeping changes unfold within the world.

