NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Potential Kensi – Deeks storylines!







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is (hopefully) going to air on CBS a little later this year, and there are a lot of different stories that the network could bring to the table.

For the sake of this article, why not look at some possibilities for Deeks and Kensi? We’ve talked a little bit about what the show could be doing for the two of them individually, but what about together? What possibilities are out there for them? We do think that there are a few different things that the show could very well consider, and we’ll kick things off with the obvious.

Starting a family – We can’t guarantee that it will happen, but we’re sure that it’s something that the writers are actively going to think a little bit about. How do you make a pregnancy story happen if you go this route? The one thing we’d want if the show goes this way is to make it surprising — have the two expecting when they’re ironically not expecting it.

Some sort of joint undercover mission – We think that there are some reasons why they may not always be paired up — Deeks is technically with the LAPD. Yet, we’d like to see them tackle a few cases undercover during this season. They can play different characters, lean into Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah’s comedic sensibilities, and also give us some nostalgia for the old-school seasons of the show.

How are they adjusting to current circumstances? – We cannot say if NCIS: LA is going to write in the global health crisis but if they do, this doesn’t suggest that good things are coming for Deeks’ bar. This situation could take a real toll on the two of them.

What sort of external conflicts could they face? – Personally, we’d love to see them mix things up further with Deeks’ mom as a small, comedic subplot … or maybe bring back some of Kensi’s friends!

Our ultimate point here is that there are a lot of different stories that NCIS: Los Angeles could bring to the table coming up for Densi — starting a family is great, but it is far from the only option.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

