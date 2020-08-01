Harley Quinn episodes arrive on HBO Max; boost season 3 odds







We’ve been wanting to see a season 3 renewal for Harley Quinn for a little while now, but there’s been one major obstacle in the way: The fact that the series streams over on DC Universe. This streaming service seems to be on the decline, given that everything from Stargirl to Doom Patrol has some sort of a home elsewhere.

Now, the Kaley Cuoco-led animated series is streaming elsewhere, as well. This weekend, the first two seasons were made available on HBO Max! This should serve as an opportunity to get the show a season 3 — at the very least, it’s a sampling to a much wider audience. There are no guarantees, but we remain hopeful.

The thing that is perhaps the best about Harley Quinn is that it’s, by far, the most extreme and adult of any of the Batman-related adaptations out there for TV and film. There are a lot of villains on this show that act like villains would — they’re terrible people! Harley herself is a deeply flawed but empathetic character on the series, someone who had been used and mistreated by Joker for years and is now on a journey to better find herself. She has friendships, gets into trouble, and dives into this world in crazy, unexpected ways. It’s a very-funny show with some great performances from top to bottom. Even if you’re not a comic-book fan, there is a lot of humor here … but it may also be one of the best representations of Harley the character we’ve seen.

HBO Max probably doesn’t need to hurry to give us another Harley Quinn season, but we still think that they could make a decision before too long. With the current state of the world, animated series should be in high demand — they can be produced in a far safer manner than just about any live-action fare. HBO Max is a new property, so let’s face it — they’re going to need programming.

Do you think the Harley Quinn move to HBO Max boosts the show’s season 3 chances?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: DC.)

