Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 video: Wynonna, Rachel’s next move







Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 is arriving on Syfy this weekend! Isn’t it nice to have new episodes on a weekly basis again? We know entering this episode that Wynonna is intent on finding everyone she loves, but it is a step-by-step process in order to get to the Garden.

The sneak peek below (via Entertainment Weekly) features one part of the journey to get there, and also to potentially locate Nicole, as well. Wynonna’s got an unexpected “partner” as well in the form Rachel, who has her own goal in order to learn the truth about her mother Gloria Valdez. There’s a back-and-forth that takes place here that is very entertaining already, and that’s going to continue over time. Rachel (played by Martina Ortiz-Luis) brings a new dynamic to the show, and that is something that will be played out over time. She’s someone who may ruffle some feathers but for very understandable reasons at times — she hasn’t been a part of Team Wynonna and may not understand all of the motives right away.

Speaking via the aforementioned publication, here is what Melanie Scrofano (who directed Martina this season) had to say about the new addition:

“It’s such a new energy to have on the show. I get real cocky every time she comes on-screen because I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s my baby.’ I adore her … It’s sort of nice because Rachel gets to be the audience, in the sense of just taking in these people as fresh eyes and being like, ‘You guys are weird.’ That’s a fun angle to play. Wynonna has a huge heart but takes a minute to get into it. I think it’ll be an interesting sass rivalry going on.”

“Sass Rivalry” now needs to be an episode title … at least in a world where they won’t song titles. Can someone write a country song called “Sass Rivalry” so it can be an episode title?

Enjoy this episode; we’re hoping to have a heck of a thrill ride and get closer to Waverly reuniting with her sister.

