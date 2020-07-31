Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere ratings garner multiplatform success







Back when we first posted about the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere ratings, one of the things that we said is that these numbers are just a tiny sample of the overall puzzle. Syfy looks at live ratings, sure, but also DVR numbers and a total number of people streaming across all platforms. Let’s face it — it’s 2020. The majority of people opt to not watch things live on traditional television anymore.

So what are we looking at now? The premiere drew 459,000 live viewers, but when you factor in multiplatform viewings (including DVR views and streams), it posted a solid 1.2 million viewers. That’s a nice increase from where the show was at the start of season 3. That shows the strength of Earpers everywhere, and also that the two-year hiatus did not end up hurting the series at all. It also shows further the power of its promotional campaign and grassroots support from diehard fans.

In a statement (per Deadline) talking further about these ratings, here is what Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for USA & Syfy, had to say:

“Wynonna Earp is a bona fide phenomenon … Not only did it return for its fourth season stronger than its third, the resilience and passion of the Earpers continues to shine across social media, ‘cons and more.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now

Our hope now is that Wynonna Earp will continue to post these sort of numbers the entirety of the season — which it should. Its audience has proven to be loyal and very-much stable over the years, and it doesn’t suffer the same big drop-offs after the premiere that several other shows do. We know that we’d like for there to be many more years of this and every viewer matters, especially since Syfy shows aren’t really known for having long lives.

What do you think about some of these consolidated viewer totals for Wynonna Earp season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







