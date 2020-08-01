The Bachelorette spoilers: Did Clare Crawley quit? Is Tayshia Adams new lead?







There’s another round of The Bachelorette rumors out there, and suffice it to say, this one is all sorts of next-level crazy. Yet, is it crazy enough to be true?

This is a rumor that first originated over on Reddit, but since that time Life & Style has come out to post their own versions of events. Take the info with a grain of salt considering that neither one of these sources can be verified, but there is a reason why it merits some discussion.

Yesterday, we reported that there are multiple finalists from Clare’s season, including men who were not ultimately chosen, who were contacted about coming out to where the show is filming in the greater Palm Springs area. Why? It wasn’t clear at the time, and it was easy to speculate that maybe a number of contestants from Clare’s season were either booted early or chose to leave on their own accord.

Now, however, the information is a tad juicier. The aforementioned sources note that producers actually could be recasting Clare with Tayshia Adams, formerly of Colton Underwood’s season and also Bachelor in Paradise. Why do this? The prevailing thinking is that Clare found the person she wanted (we won’t spoil the outcome here in terms of the person), and didn’t want to continue to do the process of the show. Why move forward with a competition if you already know the winner? That may have been the thinking here.

There was a large contingent of Bachelor Nation fans who were hoping to see Tayshia become the lead prior to Clare being selected, and seeing her get a chance now could be a thrill. Yet, is she only going to have half a season to make a choice? That doesn’t seem particularly fair and yet, that may be all she has. Given that there’s no guarantee she could ever get a season down the road, do you go ahead and take this if you’re Tayshia?

We’re sure as we near the planned premiere date this fall, more information will come out.

