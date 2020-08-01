General Hospital will have a temporary casting change







When General Hospital returns to the air with new episodes, you could witness a change … albeit a rather brief one.

As first reported by Daytime Confidential, Lindsay Hartley is stepping in temporarily to replace longtime cast member Kelly Monaco on the series. Why is it happening? It has solely to do with an extra precaution being taken in the midst of the health crisis. Monaco’s mother explained things further in a new post on Twitter:

Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday. 14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love.

Ultimately, there is no serious cause for concern here. So why make the change, albeit temporarily? That has a great deal to do with the show’s strict production schedule and them only recently getting back to work. There are pretty rigorous schedule demands that come sometimes with working on a daytime drama, and recasting even iconic roles is something that happens fairly often. This isn’t going to be a surprise, and Hartley herself has noted clearly to fans that the move is just a temporary one:

Some big shoes to fill…precious too … I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily.

General Hospital will return with new episodes on Monday, and the show is going to be moving forward with a whole host of new safety measures designed to ensure that the cast and crew can continue to work while preserving their health. This is not the only soap back in production, as both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are also back. Days of Our Lives is waiting a little longer to return to production, and will do so a little bit later this year.

