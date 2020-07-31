The Flash season 7: Is Another version of Harrison Wells coming?







One of the things that we’ve come to know very well over the years with The Flash is this: If there is a way to bring another Harrison Wells into the mix, the writers will find a way to make it happen. It’s been a landmark of the series from the beginning. Almost everyone has their own personal favorite — the Earth-2 Harry is the one we’re the most partial two — and they all have different characteristics and bring something different to the table.

We imagine that for Tom Cavanagh, this is one of the most fun things about being able to continue doing the show. Almost every season there is a chance to do something different, and we have to imagine that this is a rather fun playground to explore. To get some more insight, here is what the actor himself said on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast alongside his former Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison (per CinemaBlend):

Here’s what’s ridiculous about doing a superhero comic show: I run into people like you and I’m just so inferior with my knowledge. You know more than me. I’m not exaggerating. I’m not trying to play dumb. I understand by listening to you that you have a better grasp of the whole thing than I do. I feel like, as you guys know when you do a long-running television show, if there needs to be another Wells, there can be another Wells.

This is Cavanagh giving full license to play other versions of the character if need be, and it’s also him submitting that he, like so many other actors, isn’t as knowledgeable on the source material. He just knows that he can be flexible and there are a lot of different versions of the character he can play.

We’re excited to eventually have more Wells back on The Flash, but we’ll have to wait a little while to see it happen. The season 7 premiere isn’t scheduled for 2021, and while there are hopes that filming can start in late August/early September, we’re operating under a wait-and-see approach with it.

What are you hoping to see out the most with The Flash season 7 and Wells?

