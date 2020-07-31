Magnum PI season 3: Still no update on filming, premiere date







For a while, it appeared as though we were gearing up for Magnum PI season 3 to start production in August. However, is that still happening?

At the moment, nothing feels altogether certain — and in a recent post on Twitter, the writers’ room indicated that they didn’t have all that much in the way of an update to present. We know that many cast members are currently in Hawaii, but that does not necessarily mean that there is a green light for production to happen.

For most of the summer, Hawaii was one of the leaders in flattening the curve amidst the global health crisis. However, things have changed over the past several days. Cases have surged, there are new records in Oahu, and the entire state is having to consider new measures to slow down the spread. As you would imagine, this throws production into uncertainty and it’s also a reminder of how difficult it can be to start up anything in this current climate.

Are we hopeful that Magnum PI will start this fall? Sure, but we also have to remember that “fall” is a fairly lengthy window. It could mean October, November, or early December. The most important thing remains the health and safety of everyone involved on the show. Make sure that they are okay, and then on the other side of that you can start to deliver the series we all know and love again. It’s hard to do a show like this under heavy restrictions, especially when you have a lot of group scenes and chase sequences.

Whenever the show does kick off filming, it is going to air Friday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern in a lineup that also includes MacGyver (which already has some episodes filmed) and also Blue Bloods.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Magnum PI, including more details on what the future could hold

What do you most want to check out when it comes to Magnum PI season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







