Batwoman season 2 star teases mind-blowing DC FanDome event







While there are a lot of big TV shows present at the recent Comic-Con @ Home, we know a lot of people missed some of their favorite DC shows. The comic-book company decided that instead of taking part in the virtual SDCC, they would have a convention of their own in DC FanDome. It’s a one-day virtual event happening on August 22, and there are going to be everything from panels to previews to exclusive merchandise and a lot more.

If you are looking for scoop on Batwoman season 2 or many of your other favorite DC shows, this could be where you end up getting it. We at least have a tease now from one of the actors involved in Camrus Johnson. In a post on Twitter, he noted that he “just had a walkthrough” for the event with some other actors, and that it could prove to be a mind-blowing event for a lot of people out there. We’re expecting some big announcements about a lot of these upcoming shows, and maybe DC feature films at the same time.

If nothing else, hopefully this event will serve as a way to tide some people over until the shows themselves get back to work. We’ve heard that The Flash is going to be gearing up for work come late August/early September, and we’re sure that a number of other Arrowverse shows will follow. Supergirl will have a later start, mostly to accommodate star Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy. All of these shows are slated to premiere in 2021.

For Batwoman in particular, this event is exciting in that it marks a chance to get to know Javicia Leslie better. The God Friended Me alum is going to be the new Batwoman, and while we’ve heard a few details about her character, there are questions that remain in terms of whether or not she will have a costume or what the story for her is going to be based around.

