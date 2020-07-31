Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Rip and Beth’s future







Sunday night’s Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 could be a huge installment for a lot of characters. Perhaps most importantly, though, it will be big for Beth Dutton and Rip.

Are these two going to be thinking more towards their future? There’s a good chance of it now that their relationship is starting to become more serious. the photo above is proof that the two are in a very good place at the start of the episode, and amidst everything going on with Roarke and with the secret with Jamie coming out. They are still finding a way to come together for a common goal.

Of course, there is still one very-important question to wonder here — is something bad destined to happen here? Obviously we don’t want that, but with Yellowstone being the show that it is, there’s always that possibility for tragedy down the road. We’d be watching out around every corner for something to happen … though what could someone do to the two of them? We don’t think that some sort of salacious rumor would tear them up, given that the two have shown that they know each other so well. It would take something akin to a wrecking ball to cause chaos here … but we know that there are wrecking balls out there.

One of the things that we have loved the most about Yellowstone overall is the way in which they approach romance — Taylor Sheridan as a writer realizes that characters need that shelter from the storm, and that one thing that they can cling to. Maybe that’s something that keeps them steady during hard times, or maybe that is just a mechanism to push them to the brink and them smash their heart into pieces.

When it comes to Beth and Rip, we’ll have a chance to find out more in the weeks ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







