Killer Camp episode 4 spoilers: The aftermath of epic twist







Want to know what’s coming on Killer Camp episode 4? For starters, we’re recovering from the biggest twist of the season. This is a competition designed to keep everyone on their toes, and we have a feeling that the next episode will continue to do that.

Also, this is an episode that is going to set the stage further for the final round of the competition. The killer will claim their final victim, and that point, we’ll be set up for the finale is. Of course, it’s going to be interesting to see how the show presses onward given that the killer was revealed tonight. The entire camp was able to figure out that Rob was responsible. Yet, shortly after he was killed by the actual killer in Bruce — the one that had been acting under to Rob’s commands. Oh, and there is another killer still out there!

No doubt, Killer Camp is all sorts of bizarre — yet, it is funny and a nice little bit of escapism during difficult times. For a few more news, be sure to check out the full Killer Camp episode 4 synopsis:

DYING TO WIN – The campers face more fiendish camp activities: blindly putting their hands inside terrifying boxes for cash, smacking each other with soaking dodgeballs and targeting those they don’t trust with buckets of blood. The penultimate campfire sees the killer claim their final victim in an epic, electrifying murder. Directed by Mike Parker (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2020. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While the reality TV element of Killer Camp is fun, let’s be honest — what really makes this show entertaining are the moments at the very end. The competition isn’t long enough to really get into the nuance of every individual murder. With that in mind, we just have to enjoy the show for what it is — weird, humorous, and also brutal in the closing minutes.

