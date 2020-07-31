Stargirl finale spoilers: Courtney, the JSA prepare for battle







Are you ready for the Stargirl finale to actually arrive? This is an episode that is coming in just over a week, and we could’ve told you already that it featured some sort of epic battle. How in the world could it not?

Just think in terms of the major players and the stakes here. At the heart of this episode, we’ve got Courtney and the JSA facing off against Icicle and the ISA. There are villains and heroes all over the place, and with most of them, we at least have a good sense as to what makes them tick. Kudos to the writers, who have done a good job over time of developing a lot of these people and giving them life. No matter what happens, our heart is going to be fully entrenched in the story.

What makes us excited about the photo above is that it features not just Courtney and Yolanda in costume, but then also Shining Knight — a character who just started to find himself on this past episode of the show. He’s going to have a very important role in staging this final battle … though we’re obviously going to have to wait and see what that battle is and if there are any casualties.

All indications that we have suggest that there will be a major cliffhanger at the end of the season. What could that be about? It could be the fate of a couple of characters, but it wouldn’t be a shocker if it turns out to be the introduction of someone new … someone who shakes up the series in all sorts of big ways.

Of course, we just want to get to the final already! The next week and a half is going to be a heck of a painful wait!

