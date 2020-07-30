Outlander executive producer responds to season 5 Emmy snub







If you’re like a lot of us out there, you are bummed out about the lack of Emmy attention for Outlander season 5. After all, there was zero Emmy attention. Nothing. We’re shocked about that. While the cast were always underdogs in their individual categories, it did feel like there was a reasonable chance that we’d see a couple of technical nods thrown in there.

Despite the Emmy love, we know that the cast and crew are grateful for a lot of the support that they have … and we have the latest evidence of that below. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts thanked fans for their constant support, giving them an award on their own: Best fans. He recognizes that these are the fans that have given the show love at the People’s Choice Awards and other places over the years. This is one of the most dedicated audiences of any show on television, and there is a very good reason for it. The performances are stellar, the world immersive, and the stories powerful and emotional.

There is a lot still to be thankful for when it comes to Outlander — just think in terms of more new episodes on the way! The show is hopefully going to commence filming on season 6 later this year, though all of that is subject to change due to the health crisis. There’s a lot of great story left to adapt, and we’re sure that we will get some teases for it here and there as work continues. Alas, we don’t expect season 6 to premiere on Starz until summer 2021, if not later. We’ll have more on the awards-show ramifications there in due time.

And the award for best fans goes to #Outlander #saysme thx for the support. — Matthew B Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) July 30, 2020

