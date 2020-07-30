Big Brother 22 All-Stars cast will not be revealed until premiere night







We know that CBS has been keeping everyone waiting for a long time when it comes to Big Brother 22 news. Luckily, today we are here to bring you at least some info … though it may not be info a lot of you out there would want.

Today, the network confirmed that they are holding back on the cast reveal until we get around to the premiere night of Wednesday, August 5. As for the reasoning behind said move, we feel like it has a thing or two to do with what is actually going on in the world right now. They may need to ensure that all of the proper testing is complete, and they don’t want to announce a cast only for it to then change. If something like that were to happen, then the public would immediately suspect that someone who was no longer in the cast had a positive test. Indirectly, that could end up giving away someone’s personal health information.

In doing things this way, CBS is making the buildup to the premiere as exciting as possible, though there may be a lot of people out there who were hoping to know the cast before they got into the show. In the end, though, the truth here is that there isn’t exactly a whole lot else in the way of programming on the air. We may collectively all just have to take whatever we can get, and given what’s happening in California, we are grateful to have anything at all.

What do you think about Big Brother 22 withholding news on the cast reveal?

