Doom Patrol season 2 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Candlemaker showdown







Want to know what is coming up on Doom Patrol season 2 episode 9? We should kick things off with this: A reminder that this is, alas, the finale coming to HBO Max and DC Universe next week.

So why is this the finale? We’re sure that there are people wondering that, given that usually, series are given a little bit more of an opportunity to shine. The simplest answer that we can offer here is mostly that the global health crisis kept the cast from wrapping up the season in the way in which it was intended. This is going to feel like an incomplete story because of that, and we’ll probably be left on some enormous cliffhanger wondering if the Candlemaker is really stopped for good.

(Go ahead and consider this yet another reason for the series to be renewed for a season 3 — nothing is official on that front, but we’re going to keep crossing our fingers and hoping for it.)

Want to get a few more details all about what you can expect to see? Then go ahead and check out the full Doom Patrol season 2 episode 9 synopsis — it’s got at least one interesting twist that it’s bringing to the table:

Before the Doom Patrol can answer a call to save the world from The Candlemaker in the season finale, they must first battle long-forgotten imaginary friends.

So yes, the stakes are far higher than ever this season, but rest assured that the signature tone for the series is very much intact. That is something that isn’t going anywhere, and we have a feeling that this final episode will be funny and crazy — in addition to presenting a situation where multiple characters could die at any given moment. In between Dorothy and the Candlemaker, this season has not looked or felt like almost any other superhero show out there.

