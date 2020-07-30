Big Brother 22: What could tonight’s Entertainment Tonight segment be?







Tonight, it seems as though there is going to be something revealed about Big Brother 22 — at least if programming listings are accurate. There is a listing out there suggesting that Entertainment Tonight is going to feature a segment about the show. It may not be extremely long, but a segment is a segment nonetheless.

So what could it be? While it’s always possible it will serve as a cast reveal, we wouldn’t get your hopes up. The original ET listing suggesting it would feature the cast was written prior to the delay in the cast reveal itself. We’ve heard in some places, the listing has been updated already with no mention of the cast anymore. It is still possible, but that’s not what we are banking on at this point.

Instead, it feels like the most likely scenarios right now are either a house tour with host Julie Chen (we’ve seen that here and there in the past) or just some sort of interview with Julie about the season overall. She’s already appeared on ET over the past month reflecting on the show’s passive 20-year history, so we think it’s more than realistic that we see something similar happen here once more.

Want more Big Brother 22 discussion? Then check out our recent livestream Q&A at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other news there you don’t want to miss.

No matter what the show chooses to spotlight tonight, it’s clear that we are seeing a far more muted cast reveal than we have in past years for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that CBS may not even know the cast completely as of yet. We honestly believe they are still working to figure that out. Also, it’s hard to do as many events within the house itself preseason given the safety regulations that are in place. The cast and crew are going to be separated for the entirety of this season, so they’re absolutely not going to let some reporters roam around in there before the start of the season.

Related News – Be sure to read some other Big Brother 22 news and rumors

What do you think could be featured, Big Brother 22 related, on ET tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







