Big Brother 22: CBS promos hype up All-Star cast mystery







At the majority, the vast majority of the Big Brother 22 fandom is eagerly awaiting some sort of tangible goods on the season. The premiere is less than a week away and yet, we still don’t know who is in the cast!

Well, CBS seems to be aware of how desperate we are for details, and they are almost even referencing it in some promos. They are now playing up the uncertainty in confessionals, and featuring past players like Tommy talking about all the speculation … but no confirmation. Obviously, it’s a quote taken extremely out of context, but it still works for the effect that the show is trying to push here. They’re having fun with the uncertainty out there.

Do we think that it was legitimately the network’s intention to leave us hanging for so long with obscure clips with no real information? Probably not. It seems like there’s been some sort of delay in the casting process and they’re taking their time to ensure that everything is together. They don’t want to share an incomplete cast, or one that could inevitably change in the future. It’s all going to be about patience for the time being.

Big Brother 22 is going to be premiering on CBS come August 5 — for the time being, that’s not changing. The network still had that date in the promos tonight for Tough as Nails, and it feels like they are going to be holding true to that to the best of their availability.

