Station 19 season 4 spoilers: Stefania Spampinato to be series regular!







As we continue the long wait for Station 19 season 4 on ABC, know you will be seeing a lot more of Dr. Carina DeLuca.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stefania Spampinato has been officially promoted to series regular, meaning that you will be seeing a great deal of Andrew DeLuca’s sister and Maya’s love interest over on the firefighter drama. Is this news a surprise? Hardly, given that Stefania appeared across a number of Station 19 episodes this past season. When she forgave Maya and the two moved forward together in the finale, it felt clear at that point we’d be seeing a lot more of her.

This news is certainly thrilling given that Stefania as an actress has been a recurring guest star on Grey’s Anatomy for years, but has rarely had an opportunity to tell a story that is fully her own. She’s often been used as a key part in other plotlines or an asset for other characters. That may change somewhat now, though we’re curious how she will factor into a firefighter drama full-time given that she doesn’t work at the station.

Ultimately, we’re envisioning the Carina character right now as someone who will likely move between the two shows with some regularity; the series regular title just gives Stefania a little bit of stability career-wise. When you don’t have that title, a show can drop you at almost any time and it’s more of an episode-by-episode gig. That changes now.

In a statement, here is what Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say about this promotion, plus the ones of Richard Flood and Anthony Hill at Grey’s Anatomy earlier today:

“I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy families. They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them.”

What do you think about Stefania Spampinato being promoted on Station 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other information on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

