The Chi season 3 finale: When is it set to air on Showtime?







For everyone out there curious for more details about The Chi season 3 finale, there are at least a couple of things we can pass along.

First things first, let’s kick things off here with the air date: August 23, 2020. The title for the episode is “A Couple, Two, Three.” For the time being, that’s all we got at the moment in terms of finer details. More could be added by Showtime before the episode airs, but nothing is 100% confirmed on that right now.

What do we want? Think along the lines of this: That Kiesha has been found at this point, for starters. This season has been a rough one emotionally — it started with a big death and now we’ve got a kidnapping. We don’t have any verification that Ronnie will find her or what the long-term trauma is going to be here.

Beyond the Kiesha plot, we’d also like to see Emmett take some steps forward and towards some long-term stability. He’s had some of that going already with his venture this season, even though he’s run into some roadblocks here and there.

Is there going to be some more drama in the finale? Something that we can’t even predict? Probably, given the fact that The Chi tends to be a show that tends to feature conflict and harsh realities. Yet, we don’t need this season to end on some dramatic note where a life or two is in jeopardy. Instead, we’ll be happy if we have a few little victories for some of these characters … and then maybe a tease as to what a season 4 will look like. For the time being, nothing is confirmed when it comes to a renewal. We just want to be hopeful.

