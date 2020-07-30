Tough as Nails episode 5 spoilers: A quest to conquer fears







Tough as Nails episode 5 is coming up on CBS next week, and the struggle for these contestants will be extreme. There’s a huge physical challenge ahead, and then also a task that will play mind-games on the contestants. There’s a lot to anticipate here!

For some details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Tough as Nails episode 5 synopsis below:

“Game of Telephone” – Teams are challenged mentally and physically when tasked with pushing 24 heavy barrels uphill and arranging them in a specific order at an oil field, and one crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, August 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

For those wondering, the promo tonight seemed to suggest that it was Murph who would be struggling the most with heights, noting that it’s not something that he likes to do anymore. Yet, he’s working to put that fear to the side.

What we saw on tonight’s episode was another reminder of how much the competition can put a strain on people. Yet, we also saw how creative the show can be. The Overtime between Tara and Young was different than anything that we’ve seen on the series before. It legitimately felt like something that was a cross between this show and a Survivor competition, and unfortunately it was Tara who just ran out of steam in the end. She was one of the big underdogs of the entire show, and somehow Young manages to survive yet again. He’s made it through three Overtime challenges already! That’s quite an achievement.

What we will say in general is this: Tough as Nails is quality TV. It’s one of the most intense reality competitions of its kind, and you can really feel the camaraderie with the contestants — both in terms of highs and lows.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails episode 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







