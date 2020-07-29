Bulletproof season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, is there a chance to see a Bulletproof season 3 in the US or the UK? Within this article, we’ll do our best to figure some of that out.

At the moment, we should note that there is no official word that a season 3 is going to be coming … but that also doesn’t mean that there is zero chance it will return. Because The CW licenses the show from overseas, they don’t have much of a financial responsibility to it. Therefore, its live ratings on the network don’t matter anywhere near as much. That is probably a good thing, given that the numbers were down significantly this summer versus season 1. Think in terms of more than 40% in live total viewers.

Yet, here is what we can tell you: There were some individual specials that were filmed earlier this year, prior to things shutting down due to the health crisis. With that in mind, we at least have some confidence that there is something more coming to British television. Whether or not they arrive stateside remains to be seen.

The future for Bulletproof on The CW may have a lot to do with network needs, and there are some real scheduling conundrums that are coming up. There are a lot of shows that The CW has that are currently incurring delays, and not all of them may finish their seasons until next summer. Depending on how all of this shakes out, will there even be a need for more new episodes? That’s something we need to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach on in general.

Hopefully, we will have more firm news on the show’s future over the coming months, but with it being an acquisition, The CW won’t be in any real hurry to announce anything.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Bulletproof, including more details on the future

Do you want to see a Bulletproof season 3 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other updates when it comes to the series.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







