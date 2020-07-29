Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 photo: The John, Jamie drama continues







As you prepare for Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 airing this weekend, you have to be prepared for more tension. It feels inevitable when you think for a moment about some of the major forces that are at play here.

Take, for example, Jamie and his father John Dutton. At the end of this past installment, a rather-tenuous situation came into view due to Beth revealing the truth about her infertility. This caused John to lash out at his son, understanding further the reality of his daughter’s hatred. He recognizes that this is a crisis beyond repair, and this is a horrifying position to be in now. His heart fills with pain because of what transpired to his daughter, but he also has to recognize how shattered his legacy is. How can he expect his children to work together after he is gone?

Judging from the photo above from Sunday’s episode, the confrontations between John and Jamie are far from over. So what could they be talking about now? More than likely, it’s a plan — maybe one to save the ranch from Roarke and his forces, or a plan to at least ensure that Jamie and Beth can coexist in the weeks and months to come. Something has to be done here, as most parties involved likely realize what they are up against. The stakes are high, as the ranch is going to have to deal with something larger than they have ever battled before.

In the end, we think Jamie is going to be important to the near future … and so are Jamie and Beth. They may not get along, but they may have to find a way to temporarily work together. We don’t really guarantee anything about their future beyond that.

