Yellowstone season 3 ratings and the much larger picture







Yellowstone season 3 is still going strong — so strong, even, that it makes us wonder a lot in terms of the future.

Let’s start with reporting the latest numbers. Sunday night’s new episode, a huge one when it comes to Jamie Dutton revelations, drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 3.67 million viewers. This audience is more or less even with the week prior.

So what does this mean when it comes to the larger picture? In terms of a renewal, not that much given the fact that there is already a season 4 planned. They even have all of the production protocols in place to ensure safety in the health crisis. What we wonder further is twofold.

Will we get an early season 5 renewal? We think it’s possible, at least so long as the cast and crew want there to be a renewal. So long as Kevin Costner and showrunner/writer Taylor Sheridan are interested in continuing, we have to think that it will. We definitely think there is room to tell more stories, at least based on where we are at the moment.

Is there a chance for a spin-off? We’re sure that there are considerations aplenty at the moment, and that will probably continue for some time moving forward. The question we have is just who you would base it around. We don’t think that you can remove any of the Dutton family from the show and send them somewhere else. Maybe you could someone within the bunkhouse, or a character who comes in for an arc.

Personally, we’re thinking more that we’re going to be seeing a spin-off happen later on in the show’s run — that way, you keep its legacy going and still have some great programming on the air. We know that Paramount Network isn’t going to be altogether eager to end this show for quite a long time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new episode of Yellowstone

What do you think about the latest Yellowstone season 3 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around to score some other news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







