Emmys 2020 to hold virtual ceremony, Television Academy confirms







While we don’t think that this is particularly shocking news to anyone out there, it’s now official — there will be no in-person Emmys this year. The ceremony, currently slated to air on ABC come Sunday, September 20, will be virtual for the first time ever.

In a letter first posted by Variety, ceremony executive producers Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Guy Carrington, and David Jammy alongside host Jimmy Kimmel made the message clear to the nominees. While the ceremony is not going to have a chance to feature the same glitz and glamor, they did promise a commitment to still delivering an entertaining, memorable show from top to bottom:

“We cannot ignore the circumstances, and aside from NOT being able to come together in one place, we also acknowledge that our world is going through a challenging moment in many ways … We’ll be producing an event that is filled with warmth and humanity, which celebrates the power of television to bring us together and to help us shape our world. You are an essential part of that story.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the Emmys look like, but we’re sure that many familiar elements will still be there from the monologue to video packages to acceptance speeches. It will at least have some semblance of an awards show while accommodating for the new normal amidst the health crisis. There was no other option for the Emmys this year, and the larger question now turns to events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars next year. There’s a lot of time for things to be figured out there, but for now, television’s biggest night is taking an alternative approach. We know that some may be bummed-out since they were looking to escape from the real world for a night … but what other option do the Emmys have? It really has to be safety first more so than anything else.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Emmys right now

What do you want to see from the virtual Emmys this year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: Emmys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







