Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11: Prepare for ‘Brand New Day’







Are you ready for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11 to air next week? It’s a weird feeling, for starters, to know that we are so close to the end. Yet, here we are. There are only three more episodes to go after tonight, and this episode could carry with it a partial feeling of rebirth.

Of course, the operative word in there is “partial.” The title of “Brand New Day” actually feels like a perfect name for a series finale since it represents a sense of being able to move forward. It can mean being able to start over … but obviously, that can’t happen with this team yet. There is still another chapter to come after this, and odds are the future isn’t going to be secured until the very end.

What are we hoping to see within this episode? A little bit of hope, for starters, but also the same sort of intellectual thinking that has proven to be a driving force for much of this season. What has made Agents of SHIELD so great this season is that the time travel is really just the tip of the iceberg; it is setting the foundation for a lot of the other stories to work. There’s a real cognizance of how to best evolve the story and there is something so exciting about that approach.

Oh, and of course we’d like Fitz to be a spotlight in something before the series concludes, but that just has to be a given at this point.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 11?

How do you expect the story to unfold moving into the final weeks of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

