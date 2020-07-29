Queen of the South season 5 filming: Is it any closer to resuming?







If you are hoping for Queen of the South season 5 to premiere in the immediate future, we don’t have anything that constitutes good news on that subject. Yet, we can at least tell you that we are another step closer to production taking place!

This week, it was approved that TV and film productions within the City of New Orleans (where the show shoots) can happen as early as next week. This is a positive step as we look towards the future of the series. Of course, by no means does this mean that Queen of the South will actually be back to work in just a few days. There is a lot of work to be done to get us from point A to point B, so patience is still going to be required. There need to be safety protocols and a number of other things all put into place to make sure that the entire production is safe.

Is it possible that there could be some new episodes ready in 2020? In theory sure, but we’ve come to learn this year that it’s probably a good thing to not bet on anything. You never are going to know what way the wind is blowing or how news can change at any give moment. Instead, all you can really do is look at what is right in front of you and figure out your next move from there. This is by far the most measured approach to take in times like these.

We definitely do know this: The season will be worth the wait. It’s going to be intense, dramatic, and hopefully allow us to see new sides of Teresa and a lot of other characters.

