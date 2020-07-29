Claws season 4: Will filming be able to resume before long?







Claws was one of many shows to recently see production interrupted due to the global health crisis, and since that time we’ve been curious to learn when production could restart.

For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed … but we’re doing our best to hope that we’ll know a little bit more before too long. After all, the City of New Orleans confirmed that filming can commence once more for TV and film production starting next week!

As some of you likely know, the TNT comedy-drama hybrid films in the Big Easy, even if the show itself is set in Florida. Production was well underway on the final season when the global pandemic hit, and it’s been over four months now since scripted shows were able to film.

We need to note this, though — just because shows are able to start filming doesn’t mean that they will. There are a lot of negotiations that will need to happen with various guilds, safety guidelines need to be established, and everyone involved needs to be comfortable. That could take some time. Filming has been allowed in California for a little while now, but the vast majority of scripted shows have yet to start rolling the cameras. Everyone is opting for a cautious approach, and that is one that is most likely to win the day.

In the end, our hope is mostly that production starts off when everyone is ready. Even if that means no Claws in 2020 on TNT, we know that the show is going to be worth the wait. Once everyone is back at work, we hope the focus can be on what matters — mostly because the safety precautions are so thought-out that nobody has all that much of a reason to worry.

