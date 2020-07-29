Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? What we know about the future







Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’re going to hand over an answer to that question … and then of course look ahead!

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series airing on the network tonight. So what’s the reason for that? It has everything to do with a planned two-week hiatus. There doesn’t seem to be anything more to it beyond that, so this isn’t something you have to be concerned about for the immediate future. We know that there aren’t too many episodes left, and everyone is obviously eager to check out as many of them as possible.

Luckily, we can at least give you details on a couple of upcoming episodes now — plus the most-recent promo, in the event that you haven’t seen it already.

Wednesday, August 5, “A Little Sacrifice” – MOVEMENT – Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser (#709). Original airdate 8/5/2020.

Wednesday, August 12, “Etherea” – BELLAMY – Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley)? Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#710). Original airdate 8/12/2020.

Both of these episodes should be intriguing in their own way, but what excites us the most personally is the potential for answers. The Bellamy one should work well given that the character has been gone for so long but in general, a lot of our excitement is now coming from the fact that we haven’t seen a lot of these characters really together for quite some time.

