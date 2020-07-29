Is The Oval new tonight on BET? Season 2 production plans







Is The Oval new tonight on BET? Within this article, we’re coming your way with an answer to that question … but then also a look towards what the future will hold.

Of course, we don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s get the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode of the Tyler Perry series coming on the air tonight, and as a matter of fact, there won’t be one for a good while now. Last week marked the big finale and now, we’re off on what is sure to be a fairly considerable hiatus.

So when is season 2 going to kick off now? Think in terms of soon … very soon. Like with another Perry series in Sistas, The Oval is slated to film in a bubble-like environment at the mega-producer’s epic Atlanta studio compound. Everyone is quarantined and then they work to get some of the episodes done in as efficient a manner as possible. This environment is the best way to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, and filming is set to kick off presumably very soon.

From here, the next question is simply when the second season could premiere. We suppose that within this bubble, it’s possible to get episodes done and then turn them around fast enough for some to air this fall. The Oval is not the sort of show beholden to a lengthy post-production schedule, and BET could take advantage of the fact that there are not a lot of other programs out there on the air and use that to boost the show’s ratings.

The most important thing, as always, remains safety. As the cast and crew get set to embark on their big adventure here in production, we’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping that everything goes off without a hitch.

