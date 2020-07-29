Shameless season 11 will tackle the current health crisis







Filming for Shameless season 11 was delayed significantly by the pandemic, and with that, it’s caused the writers to go back to the drawing board on a number of different things. When the show does come back on the air, it’s going to be bringing you stories that are every bit as timely as always — just expressed through the show’s signature lens.

For more on this very subject, take a look at what executive producer John Wells had to say to TV Guide:

It’s impossible to do a satirical comedy about the working poor without addressing what happened and what is going to happen to that community.

We cannot say that we are even remotely surprised by this comment, given the fact that Shameless has never shied away from important issues. Over the years we’ve seen discussions over racism, gender roles, sexuality, homelessness, politics, and other topical issues. Many of them are presented in a comedic way, and we think one of the benefits of this is that the show has been able to reach a rather different audience than many others out there. It’s never preachy and it comes across instead as gritty, real, and very much funny.

So when could you see new episodes now? Honestly, we’ll be surprised if they air at any point in this calendar year. There are some other challenges that we’re also left to think about, including the status of Emma Kenney, who has been balancing this show and also The Conners. Her availability for both shows was based on a pretty delicate schedule, and we have to imagine that this is going to get even more complicated now if both shows do end up going back to work at roughly the same time. All of the best-laid plans are in tatters due to everything going on.

