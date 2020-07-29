America’s Got Talent season 15 ratings sinking; what’s happening?







The latest ratings are in for Tuesday night’s television lineup, and they continue to paint a rather-grim picture when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 15.

What are we talking about here? Well, last night’s Judge Cuts special ended up drawing a 1.0 rating and just over 6.1 million viewers, one of the smallest audiences we’ve seen for a new episode of this show.

As for why AGT is suddenly struggling, we think that it’s a combination of a couple of different factors, with one of the biggest ones being a total lack of consistency with new episodes. The show has alternated between new installments and repeats/recap shows as of late, and while the reason behind it (the global health crisis messing up the schedule) is understandable, that doesn’t make it any less difficult for viewers to keep up. A lot of people don’t want to check their schedule repeatedly to figure out if a show is on or not.

For some more recent America’s Got Talent video discussions, remember to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more and then take a look at our playlist. We’ll have further insight soon enough…

We also do think to some extent that viewers are getting tired of the at-home format for contestants on these sort of shows. American Idol and The Voice suffered some ratings dips for their virtual live shows, and in the end, we think there are challenges with this format. Viewers want to watch TV for an escape from their problems, and this serves more as a reminder of where we are as a country. There is no easy solution to this, though, since safety has to come first and it’s so much better than people risking their lives to be on a television show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight regarding America’s Got Talent right now, including some recent performances

What do you think is going on when it comes to the America’s Got Talent season 15 ratings drop?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







