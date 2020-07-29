America’s Got Talent: Did Nolan Neal, Max Major make live shows?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent was one like no other, given that we saw a very strange version of Judge Cuts. The studio was outdoors, a lot of acts were put through automatically, but at the end of the night, five acts were put through to the live shows from this group.

So who were the acts lucky enough to punch that ticket right through to the next round? The first act put through were dance duo Simon & Maria, who brought a lot of energy and entertainment to their at-home performance tonight.

From here, there were a lot of other great performers who advanced further — think along the lines of country singer Shaquira McGrath, danger act Jonathan Goodwin, magic act Max Major, and then also singer Nolan Neal. This is the group that is moving forward!

As for whether or not these were the right choices, that’s a debatable topic … but we kinda feel like there weren’t any huge winner contenders on the night anyway. While Jonathan Goodwin and Shaquira were fantastic, do they really have a chance of beating Archie Williams? We’re just not sure about that. Honestly, we don’t have too many issues with the acts put through — they do represent variety, and that’s what we want from a show like this.

The America’s Got Talent live shows are going to kick off next month — we don’t know a lot of the finer details yet, but we’ll have to wait and see.

