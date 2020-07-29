Greenleaf season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The last before series finale







At this point, we’ve got some good news and some very-bad news when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 7. The good news is that the show is moving along at a fantastic pace, and the drama has never been more intense. However, the bad news is that there are only two more episodes until it’s all over. “The Seventh Day” is a critical piece of storytelling, as we could be seeing the end of the road for Cavalry as an institution. Can Grace and the rest of the family keep it from being destroyed? We’re going to find that out soon.

Of course, we also need to learn as to whether or not Darius is okay. Tonight’s episode did not exactly paint a rosy picture for his future.

If you are interested in getting a few more details now, we simply suggest that you check out the full Greenleaf season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

It’s the Greenleafs versus Harmony and Hope, and neither will go down without a fight; Grace fights to stop the demolition; Lady Mae tries to negotiate for the mansion, but a reveal about the original owner prompts Bishop to a revelation of his own.

While this may not give a lot of different details about what lies ahead, it does map out all of the stakes for what lies ahead. We’ve said it before, but we don’t necessarily think that the Greenleafs need to get the church back to find their final salvation. Yet, we don’t think the show will be satisfying if Harmony & Hope wins. We gotta see them stopped, and then we’ll see what happens after the fact.

What do you most want to see on Greenleaf season 5 episode 7?

