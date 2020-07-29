





Is Darius dead? Following the events of Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 on OWN tonight, you gotta be wondering that very thing.

In the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s new episode, we saw Grace doing what she could to seek out the journalist-turned-love interest, who seemingly had the evidence necessary to take out Bob Whitmore once and for all. It’s something that the two had been working to do for most of the season, as they want to keep Harmony & Hope from destroying Cavalry forever. Bob is working to establish a political campaign, and seems to be willing to do everything that he can to keep some secrets in the past buried … that includes all of the dealings over at Edenvale Lending.

We should note here that we never actually saw a dead body. With that in mind, we’re going to continue to have hope that Darius makes it. Yet, the fact that Grace couldn’t find him, and instead was approached by Fernando, who seemed to everything within his power to threaten and intimidate her. If something actually does happen with Darius now and the character ends up dead, isn’t there now a #1 suspect for the crime? That’s a part of Fernando’s threat here that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Ultimately, we do think that this is a compelling cliffhanger until next week — we’re going to continue to hold out hope that he is alive. For starters, we are hoping that there is some sort of Darius spin-off down the road. The issue is that even if he is still alive out there, he definitely seems to be compromised.

The other crazy thing about this episode? The Darius conclusion is so shocking that it almost overshadows Lady Mae coming clean about Grace not being Bishop’s biological daughter.

What did you think about the events of Greenleaf season 5 episode 6?

