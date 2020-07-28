After Life season 3 will be the final one, says Ricky Gervais







We know that there is a season 3 for After Life coming to Netflix. However, it doesn’t appear as though there will be any after that.

In a new interview with the Mirror, the series’ star (who is also the writer and director for all episodes) had the following to say about ending the show, and also resisting the temptation to just keep something going forever:

“I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four. And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’. That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.”

Gervais is very-much familiar with the idea of ending shows fairly early on in their run. Just consider for a second here that After Life is the first major series from Gervais to last for three full seasons; typically, he tends to end his shows with two seasons, with maybe a special sprinkled in there along the way. It’s frustrating since you constantly want more … but wanting more is a part of what makes a show a classic. There’s a reason why Extras and the original UK version of The Office remain so iconic. Ricky may be done with After Life after season 3, but we’re sure that in due time, he is going to find another project that will be different and surprising in its own way.

Hopefully, his relationship with Netflix also continues. He has been able to deliver great content on there the past several years, and that’s something we hope to see last, no matter what comes next.

