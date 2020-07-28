A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: A possible Gary storyline tease







A Million Little Things season 3 is hopefully going to premiere at some point this fall, and there’s a lot to prepare for. Take, for example, the resolution to that big Eddie cliffhanger, or of course seeing where some of the relationships go after what we’ve seen transpire with them to date.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re putting the focus mostly on Gary. The character has gone through quite a bit over the past couple of years, whether it be a health crisis or relationship turmoil. Because of all of this, it’s hard to accurately predict anything in terms of what’s going to be coming up next … but we’re excited to find out.

One thing that it does seem is that it’s possible for the show to do some sort of exploration into Gary’s heritage — something that is reflective of what James Roday Rodriguez has been going through lately in the public eye. (The actor recently added his last name to his stage moniker, a way to fully honor his Mexican heritage.)

In an interview with TVLine, here is what Rodriguez had to say on the subject:

“I would not be shocked if Gary’s story in Season 3 doesn’t explore his relationship with his heritage, the same way that I’m experiencing my own. We haven’t really kicked the can down that trail yet.”

James also noted that executive producer/showrunner DJ Nash was one of the people who helped to bring about his professional change in him, asking if he wanted his character on the show to have a Mexican last name. It was a rare acknowledgement of his Latino background, and something that was very much appreciated.

A Million Little Things season 3 could begin filming in August — nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we’re hopeful.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on A Million Little Things

What do you want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







