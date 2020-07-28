Emmys 2020: Outlander, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe among snubs







The 2020 Emmys have brought a lot of excitement this year with some of their nominations … but also some frustration at the same time.

Let’s be realistic here for a moment — there are a lot of snubs across the board, and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by it. It happens. This is just the nature of the beast when it comes to this sort of thing. Of course, some snubs are more frustrating than others — there are some people and shows who are overlooked year after year!

Take a look below for some of our more egregious omissions this time around … and be sure to refresh this page as time goes on for more thoughts.

Outlander, Sam Heughan, and Caitriona Balfe – This one goes without saying, because these snubs have been here time and time again. Both actors were outstanding this year and had some standout moments. Think Balfe’s stirring performance in the finale, or Heughan playing Jamie as he was within an inch of his life. This show has a dedicated fanbase and plenty of love all over the world, but it would be nice to see it get a little bit of Emmy love.

Power and Omari Hardwick – Speaking of Starz, why did this show get overlooked again in its final year of eligibility?

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor – He’s always brilliant, but being on a network medical drama rarely means you get a lot of awards love.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – The lead of this show somehow didn’t get a nomination for a role that he was ABSOLUTELY deserving to get and then some.

Kristen Bell, The Good Place – We’re happy for the show and Ted Danson … but what about Kristen?

Maura Tierney, The Affair – A great performance across the final season, but no love here from the show.

Homeland and its cast – It was the final season, and honestly a truly great one.

James Spader, The Blacklist – We didn’t expect it, but Spader slays as Raymond Reddington year after year and should’ve gotten more love.

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – How did this not happen? Again? At least Bob has gotten a nomination.

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – We considered her to be a near-lock entering today … but we thought the same thing about Bob and Rhea Seehorn.

Justin Hartley, This Is Us – Arguably his best season, but no real love here. At least Sterling K. Brown got a nomination.

