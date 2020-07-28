World of Dance video: Keagan Capps performs to ‘Heart of Glass’







The duels round of World of Dance is still going on, and we’ve got even more video evidence of what’s coming.

Want to check out some of that? Then we suggest taking the look below, as Keagan Capps is representing the Junior Division with a contemporary routine set to the classic “Heart of Glass.” There is a lot of power to this routine, and that’s not something that you would expect from someone so young. It’s one thing being able to move about the stage and do some of the athletic moves that are placed within here, but it’s another altogether to create that emotional connection. As someone who cannot really offer much critique when it comes to content, this is inevitably the thing that we’re going to look at more than anything else.

Do we think that Keagan has a good chance to move forward? This is where things start to get a little bit complicated. If this was any other talent show, we’d simply say “of course” on the strength of everything that we’ve seen so far. However, because this is World of Dance, everything is a little bit different. There are SO many fantastic performers on this show that everyone needs to find a way in order to somehow step up their game. If that doesn’t happen, they can easily get lost in the shuffle.

We’ll see what happens with Keagan when the episode airs, but on a side note, does anyone else out there wish that these performances were a little bit longer? From this vantage point, that is the #1 thing currently on our mind. You enjoy them for a few minutes and then, before you know it, it’s all over.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to World of Dance right now

What do you think about this World of Dance performance from Keagan Capps?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







