Shark Tank season 12 reportedly filming in Las Vegas







When Shark Tank season 12 airs on ABC, it’s going to end up with potentially a slightly different look. After all, the Sharks won’t be at the same locale we’re used to.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, production on the upcoming season is going to happen in Las Vegas rather than Los Angeles, with the primary reason here being that things are a little bit easier to manage amidst the current health crisis. The entire cast and crew are going to be placed within a bubble during the filming window, similar to what sports organizations like the NBA are doing and similar to The Bachelorette and Big Brother. With its large number of facilities, Vegas feels like a perfect home for the show.

One of the other reasons why this environment works in particular for Shark Tank is that this show operates under a much-tighter filming schedule than many others. It doesn’t take too long to film new episodes, and they are usually done within tight windows of time even when there is no pandemic. Because of this, the Sharks can get an entire season done in a fairly efficient manner before going around and taking part in their other ventures.

Filming for the show is slated to begin before too long, and we have to imagine that one of the real focuses in the early going for this season will be how the health crisis has impacted many small businesses all over the globe. This is something that made an impact on many Shark Tank products last season. By the time some of their episodes aired, it was logistically challenging for them to get some of the success that other products often get when they are featured on the show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more coverage when it comes to Shark Tank right now

What do you think about Shark Tank season 12 filming in Las Vegas?

Do you think that it will impact the show all that much at all? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







