Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 sneak peek: Juliette’s debate







Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 is airing on MTV tomorrow night and at the moment, it seems like Juliette has a lot to think about. Or, does she really?

In the sneak peek below, you can see Juliette talk a little bit about whether or not to go to Alex’s gender-reveal event. There are plenty of reasons for her to not be altogether psyched about the idea of attending. Take, for example, the fact that the two have such a fraught history together, and there’s nothing that really requires Juliette to attend. Also, she has a chance to go on a yacht, and typically people are going to choose going on a yacht over 99% of other events. We can’t say that we’re too surprised about that.

There is something so bizarre about hearing a discussion debating a yacht versus a boat, but it goes to show you yet again how weird of a show Siesta Key is — or, in general, how strange it feels to be watching it in the summer of 2020. Remember when boats versus yachts was a fun discussion that we could all have? This is indicative of the world that these peopled lived in at the time, and maybe still do to a certain extent.

Also, a part of this sneak peek is a reminder of where Juliette is at in her personal life at the moment. She is doing her best to try and move forward and figure out what she wants for herself next. That has been a big part of this season so far, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be there at least through the end of this season. Beyond that? Well, we’ll just see where things go when the dust settles.

Juliette has a new crush and it looks like the feeling is mutual. 😍 See what goes down TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/vZ9mVrLzdQ — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) July 27, 2020

