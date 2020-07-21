Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 video: Amanda & JJ’s turmoil







Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 is set to arrive on MTV tomorrow night and what a shock: There is relationship drama ahead. This time around, it’s about the state of things for Amanda and JJ, who may be experiencing some MAJOR turmoil.

So what is going on at the moment? There are discussions in the sneak peek below about whether or not JJ’s partying is getting in the way of a relationship. Is he ready for this sort of commitment, or does he even want it? One of the biggest concerns that is out there is whether there are too many old patterns here that are coming back to play.

JJ’s perspective on things seems to be the complete opposite. He feels like Amanda doesn’t have any respect for him at all, and that she just doesn’t treat him the way that he wants to be treated. Amanda even mentions separately that JJ wants to be celebrated and gloated about more online, but that is hard to do when you are unhappy in the relationship.

Just from watching this preview alone, the easiest conclusion to draw is that these are two people who don’t seem to be giving each other anywhere close to what they need. We don’t know how you watch this and think that they are going to be able to make it through … or even if they really should. This may just end up being a situation where the two are better going off in their separate ways. Yet, this is a show that likes to let everything play out, and we imagine during this upcoming episode you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of the drama over time. Tomorrow night’s episode is probably not the end of it.

The trust in Amanda and JJ's relationship is at an all-time low, can they get it back? See how it goes down TOMORROW on Siesta Key at 8/7c on MTV. pic.twitter.com/tIvCz6BxRL — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) July 20, 2020

