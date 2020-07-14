Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Juliette & a billionaire







Curious to learn more about Siesta Key season 3 episode 18? This is a new installment set to air next week, and it’s one that revolves around Juliette continuing to try to move forward. Of course, she’s doing so in a way that will feel totally foreign to 99.9% of viewers out there. Think about it this way — she is spending time with the richest of the rich. It’s a very particular, strange lifestyle. We can’t speak to how it will be presented within the lens of the show, but it could prove fascinating to see.

Want to get a few more details now of what you can expect, including some other relationship drama? Then be sure to check out the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 18 synopsis:

Juliette hangs out with a billionaire; Alyssa’s family questions Alex’s loyalty; Madisson distances herself from the whole group by hanging out with Alex and Alyssa; Amanda’s distrust of JJ ruins their relationship.

The Alex/Alyssa situation is going to be a challenge one to see unfold for the remainder of the season, and there are a lot of different reasons for that. Let’s take, for starters, the simple fact that Alex’s role on the show is going to be minimized the rest of the season due to hateful social-media activity. We imagine that this has created all sorts of problems for the editing team, who is working in order to create the best overall story that they can.

Regardless of knowing what we do now, we know already that Madisson is going to find herself in a tough position within this episode. She’s torn in a couple of directions, and could be ostracized for some of the decisions that she makes by the rest of the group. Is there a way to get back in good favor with some of them, or does she really want to?

